Rishi Kapoor Dies: 'End Of An Era,' - Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Lead Tributes

A file photo of Rishi Kapoor.

Highlights "I am destroyed," tweeted Big B

"Heartbroken," tweeted Rajinikanth

"My heart is so heavy," tweeted Priyanka Chopra

Thursday morning marked another sad day for Bollywood - the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital, after a long battle with cancer. His brother Randhir Kapoor, on Thursday, confirmed to news agency PTI that the actor had been taken to hospital in the morning. "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI. Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the late actor on social media. From Rajinikanth to Priyanka Chopra , all the stars had nothing but grief as they posted eulogies for the Bollywood veteran. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted: "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend Rishi Kapoor."

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the actor in the Agneepath remake, shared a throwback picture of herself along with the actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. " My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His last project was the 2019 films The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone.