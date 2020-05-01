Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Star Of Only Film Rishi Kapoor Directed, Shares 'Precious Memories'

Highlights
- Aishwarya shared a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor
- She also included a warm message for Neetu Kapoor
- Abhishek Bachchan attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral on April 30
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's tribute for Rishi Kapoor came late night on Thursday, the morning of which the 67-year-old actor died in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya, who was directed by Mr Kapoor during one of her initial films in her career, also later bonded with the Neetu and Rishi Kapoor as family friends of the Bachchans. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan's son, in 2007. Mr Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were co-stars of several cult classics like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, among others, and were also recently seen together in 102 Not Out, in which they played father and son. Aishwarya began her post by dedicating a message to Neetu and then poured her heart out about how she will forever remember Rishi Kapoor: "So much love for you... and from you my dearest Chintu uncle... Always... So heartbroken... May your soul rest in peace. God Bless. There will never be another... just too special... and the memories... precious... Miss you and love you forever."
Take a look at Aishwarya's post here:
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and their eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he underwent treatment almost all of last year. Abhishek also attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral in Mumbai yesterday evening.
Later at night, Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional send-off note for Rishi Kapoor, revealing why he never visited him at the hospital.
... in Memoriam https://tmblr.co/ZwrX5vYFTdCL4y00 had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji's house .. I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .. We worked in several films together .. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he did .. never .. His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation .. When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatele board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition .. During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. 'see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I'll be back shortly ' Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor .. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile ...
In his illustrious career as an actor, Rishi Kapoor ventured into filmmaking only once, directing Aishwarya, Akshaye Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Suman Ranganathan in 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. It was Aishwarya's second Bollywood film and fourth movie of her career. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was produced by RK Films, the production house which was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father, legendary film personality Raj Kapoor. Aa Ab Laut Chalen remains RK Films' last produced film.
A family statement released by Rishi Kapoor's family after his death said: "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."