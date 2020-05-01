Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Star Of Only Film Rishi Kapoor Directed, Shares 'Precious Memories'

Aishwarya shared this throwback photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwarya shared a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor

She also included a warm message for Neetu Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral on April 30

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's tribute for Rishi Kapoor came late night on Thursday, the morning of which the 67-year-old actor died in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya, who was directed by Mr Kapoor during one of her initial films in her career, also later bonded with the Neetu and Rishi Kapoor as family friends of the Bachchans. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan's son, in 2007. Mr Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were co-stars of several cult classics like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, among others, and were also recently seen together in 102 Not Out, in which they played father and son. Aishwarya began her post by dedicating a message to Neetu and then poured her heart out about how she will forever remember Rishi Kapoor: "So much love for you... and from you my dearest Chintu uncle... Always... So heartbroken... May your soul rest in peace. God Bless. There will never be another... just too special... and the memories... precious... Miss you and love you forever."

Take a look at Aishwarya's post here:

Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and their eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he underwent treatment almost all of last year. Abhishek also attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral in Mumbai yesterday evening.

Abhishek Bachchan at Rishi Kapoor's funeral (courtesy AFP)

Later at night, Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional send-off note for Rishi Kapoor, revealing why he never visited him at the hospital.

In his illustrious career as an actor, Rishi Kapoor ventured into filmmaking only once, directing Aishwarya, Akshaye Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Suman Ranganathan in 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. It was Aishwarya's second Bollywood film and fourth movie of her career. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was produced by RK Films, the production house which was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father, legendary film personality Raj Kapoor. Aa Ab Laut Chalen remains RK Films' last produced film.

A family statement released by Rishi Kapoor's family after his death said: "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."