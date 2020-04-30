Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral: Family, Anil Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan Attend

Abhishek Bachchan outside the cremation grounds

Highlights Arman and Aadar Jain were photographed

Rishi Kapoor's funeral will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67

Rishi Kapoor's family and close friends are at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai for his last rites. Mr Kapoor, 67, died in the HM Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. He battled cancer for the last two years. Several family members were pictured at the hospital on Thursday afternoon and later at the crematorium - among them were Mr Kapoor's niece Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and nephews Arman and Aadar Jain. Abhishek Bachchan, son of Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend and frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also braved the lockdown to visit the hospital and attend the funeral.

News agency ANI tweeted a picture of Rishi Kapoor being taken to the crematorium.

Mumbai: Mortal remains of #RishiKapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. He passed away at city's HN Reliance Foundation hospital today morning. pic.twitter.com/cLqXWZbP2S — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, who lives in New Delhi, has been given permission to drive to Mumbai - the 1,400 km journey will take her about 18 hours. The funeral is proceeding without her.

In a statement released after Rishi Kapoor's death, the family said that he remained his jovial and entertaining self to the end and that he would "like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." The Kapoors also appealed to the actor's fans to respect lockdown rules.

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni and Karz, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after which he spent 11 months in New York being treated. He flew home to Mumbai last September. This year in February, he was taken to hospital twice.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised again yesterday, Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Mr Kapoor's last films were the 2019 releases The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka. He is survived by Riddhima, wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir, as well as several members of the vast Kapoor family.