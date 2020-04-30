Rishi Kapoor's New York Visitor Log: From Shah Rukh Khan And The Ambanis To Deepika Padukone And Malaika-Arjun

Malaika and Arjun with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in a throwback photo

Rishi Kapoor was not just your favourite actor but also a favourite of several Bollywood stars, many of whom also worked with him. The actor, who died on Thursday morning, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018; soon after, he temporarily shifted to New York for treatment. After eight months in The Big Apple, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted: "When will I ever get home?" Sometime after that, he wrote about having to live in a "concrete jungle" with no sky. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu was the actor's constant companion in New York but there were a bunch of others as well who made Rishi Kapoor feel like he was home in Mumbai - the list of Mr Kapoor's visitors reads like a who's who of Bollywood. Here's a refresher.

Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan:

Neetu Kapoor had loads of good things to say about Shah Rukh Khan after he paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor: "To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality! Shah Rukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine! Besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being." And guess who dropped by just a few months later? Shah Rukh's wife Gauri with her BFF Kaajal Anand.

When Rishi Kapoor "Met The True Superstar":

Aamir Khan was one of the first celebrities to check on Rishi Kapoor in New York. Mr Kapoor roped him in for a hug!

Aishwarya-Abhishek. Bonus - Alia:

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan famously co-starred in several movies and hence, it's not in the least surprising that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were described as "family" in Neetu Kapoor's post. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also joined the get together in New York. Rishi Kapoor looks so happy in these memories from June last year.

When Agastya Met The Kapoors:

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son) also spent some time with the Kapoors in New York. Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda visited in June last year.

Priyanka And Sonali:

Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath and stays in the US, had to meet Rishi Kapoor in New York, no question. Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre, who was also being treated for cancer in new York, dropped by too.

Jab They Met Deepika:

In May last year, Deepika Padukone, who dated Ranbir in the past, dropped by to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor when in New York. "Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone. Gave lot of love and warmth," Neetu Kapoor wrote for her.

Malaika And Arjun:

Star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's New York itinerary had a visit to Rishi Kapoor included. "Fun evening with our very own ghar ka bacha Arjun and the lovely Malaika," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

Genelia And Riteish:

With Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Anupam Kher in attendance, there couldn't have been more genuine smiles! "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely, strong and inspiring Genelia, Riteish and hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," Neetu Kapoor wrote.

Anupam Kher Was Family:

Anupam Kher, who spends a large portion of the year in New York, was a frequent visitor. "Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

Rajkummar And Patralekhaa:

Here's how Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made the veteran couple's day, as was shared by Neetu Kapoor: "Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkummar Rao! Patralekha made my day with some lovely words."

Shanaya, Sanjay And Maheep:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped in to meet Rishi Kapoor with their daughter Shanaya and a pic of happy faces were shared on Instagram.

Talking Films With Raju Hirani:

Rajkumar Hirani, who directed Ranbir in Sanju, had interesting conversations with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York.

Masti Time With Manish Malhotra:

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor had so much fun with designer Manish Malhotra in New York. Here are glimpses.

Koffee With Karan Johar:

Karan Johar, who wrote a heart-felt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, met him in New York and took with him a whole lot of love shared by his mom Hiroo Johar. Read Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Chilling With The Ambanis:

"Some people just come to give you assurance and mental peace," wrote Neetu Kapoor when Mukesh and Nita Ambani visited.

Vicky's 'Josh' Moment With Rishi Kapoor. Plus One - Boman Irani:

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal met, chatted and laughed with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Meanwhile, it was a "two-hour laugh riot with Boman Irani."

Javed Akhtar:

Javed Akhtar visited Rishi Kapoor in October 2018, after which Mr Kapoor shared a thank you note for the veteran lyricist.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

Rishi Kapoor's visitors' diary in New York was also signed by Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and singer Anup Jalota. He also had a 102 Not Out reunion with director Umesh Shukla, scriptwriter Saumya Joshi and Abhijat Joshi:

So much of love and affection. Umesh Shukla,Abhijat Joshi, Us with Saumya Joshi at "Tony's" Thank you "102 not out" guys for your affection we love you! pic.twitter.com/NrQD1Opzyt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 11, 2019

Rishi Kapoor was also frequently visited by his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. Of course Ranbir Kapoor visited too, like we said before, with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in tow. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor and his daughter Karisma Kapoor also dropped by.

Memories to cherish. Lucky for us, we have Instagram to remember Rishi Kapoor's smile by.