We Battled Cancer Together: Sonali Bendre Remembers Rishi Kapoor In A Moving Post

"We battled together, fighting an unseen monster," wrote cancer survivor Sonali Bendre in her moving post for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on Thursday morning after fighting cancer for a prolonged time. Sonali picked a photo from her New York diaries and shared a heartwarming picture from the time when she visited the Kapoor & Sons actor in New York, where they both underwent treatment for cancer. In her post, Sonali remembered how she and Rishi Kapoor fought cancer together and kept each other "buoyant through the sadness and pain." Paying a tribute to her "Chintu uncle" (as the late actor was fondly called by young actors), "heartbroken" Sonali Bendre wrote: "At a loss for words... #RIP Chintu uncle. So many thoughts and emotions running through me right now. Remembering our time in New York as we battled together, fighting an unseen monster. Keeping each other buoyant through the sadness and pain. We held each other up through it all, forever connected."

The actress also singled out a note for Rishi Kapoor's family - his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima - and wrote: "My thoughts, prayers and love go out to Neetu aunty, Riddhima, Ranbir, the family and your legions of fans. You will always be remembered for your talent, your passion and your zest for life."

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July, 2018. She shared the news about the disease and her treatment in a post on July 4. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis... I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way," read an excerpt from her post. The actress, who was staying with her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl in New York, returned to India in December 2018.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in mid-2018 and he soon left for the US to undergo treatment. He often used to update his fans about his health condition on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor spent eleven months in the Big Apple before returning to India in September, 2019. During his New York stay, Rishi Kapoor had also visitors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral on Thursday was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and industrialist Anil Ambani.