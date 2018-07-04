Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Metastatic Cancer; All You Need To Know About Metastatic Cancer And Why It Is Dangerous

Sonali is currently undergoing treatment in New York for metastatic cancer

In a heart-breaking piece of information, actress Sonali Bendre Behl revealed that she is battling with metastatic cancer. The 43-year-old actress revealed about the same on twitter and Instagram where she wrote a long post on how unexpected it was for her. The actress is currently undergoing treatment in New York and is supported by her friends and family. In the long statement, Sonali wrote, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."

She goes on to add, "There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."

The news is shocking and heartbreaking for the entire industry, as many people tweeted about her well-being and speedy recovery. From Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, many people stepped ahead to support Sonali in what can be called one of the most difficult times of her life.

The news is also shocking as it was not too long ago when actor Irrfan Khan revealed in quite a similar manner that he was diagnosed with a rare condition known as neuroendocrine tumor. Read here to know how Irrfan is battling with this kind of cancer.

Metastatic cancer

Speaking of metastatic cancer, it is the kind of cancer which quickly spreads from the site of its origin to other parts of the body. The cancer is considered to be extremely serious because of its ability to spread to other parts of the body. In metastatic cancer, cancer spreads locally by moving to the nearby healthy tissues. In fact, the cancer also spreads regionally to other organs, lymph nodes and tissues. For many types of cancer, metastatic cancer is known as stage four cancer. Metastasis is referred to the process in which cancer cells spread to other parts of the body.

On being observed under a microscope or being tested in other ways, metastatic cancer cells have features similar to that of primary cancer. It is not like the cells in site of origin of cancer. This is how doctors are able to tell that the cancer spread from another part of the body.

Metastatic cancer has the name as primary cancer. To help you understand better, metastatic cancer happens when breast cancer spreads to the lungs. This breast cancer is then referred to as metastatic breast cancer and not lung cancer. The treatment for this metastatic breast cancer will be the same as stage four breast cancer and not lung cancer.

At times, doctors are unable to tell where the cancer started in people diagnosed with metastatic cancer. This type of cancer is termed as cancer of unknown primary origin.

Symptoms of metastatic cancer

It is not always that metastatic cancer will cause symptoms. In cases when the symptoms do occur, their nature and frequency will depend on the size and location of metastatic tumors.

In the meanwhile, some common sign of metastatic cancer include pain and fractures in case the cancer has spread to the bone; shortness of breath in case the cancer has spread to the lungs; dizziness, seizures and headaches in case the cancer has spread to the brain and jaundice and swelling in the belly in case the cancer has spread to the liver.

We are yet to receive such details about Sonali's metastatic cancer, where the cancer has spread, how severe it is, etc. Until then, our heartiest well wishes are with her!

Get well soon, Sonali!

