On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre's 'Note To Self' Is A Must-Read

Cancer survivor Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram entry has our heart and we bet that you will have a similar school of thought after checking it out. On World Cancer Day (February 4), the 45-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about her ordeal with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior. Sonali, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, spoke about how life changed for her and how it gave her the "patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel." Sonali, signed off the video, saying, "For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us." The caption on her post read, "Note to self. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular checkups, early detection helps."

In the video, Sonali Bendre says, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us."

Tahira Kashyap, who is also a cancer survivor, wrote in the comments section, "You are gorgeous and courageous. Inspiration to so many, including me. Thank you for being you." Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and several other celebrities dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In 2018, Sonali Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on social media, in which she wrote: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful." This is the post we are talking about:

Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York in 2018, where she was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and was frequently visited by their son Ranveer. She organised several interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and readers through her book club. During her stay in the Big Apple, Ms Bendre was also visited by her best friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Hrithik Roshan. She returned to Mumbai in December 2018.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others.