Rishi And Randhir Kapoor, The 'Best Boys' Kareena Knows. All Hearts For This Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

A little after Kareena Kapoor was pictured at the hospital where Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, the 39-year-old actress posted a heart-felt tribute to her uncle. Kareena picked out her favourite throwback memory of her Chintu uncle, also featuring her father Randhir Kapoor, from the Kapoor brothers' childhood. Dipped in nostalgia, the black and white photo was shared with this caption: "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle." Kareena added the red heart emojis to the post. Rishi and Randhir Kapoor were six years apart. During Rishi Kapoor's battle with cancer, Randhir Kapoor had doubled up as the Kapoor family's spokesperson for updates about his brother's health. Randhir Kapoor confirmed to news agency PTI yesterday that Rishi Kapoor had been taken to hospital on Wednesday morning. Randhir and his wife Babita are also parents to daughter Karisma, who shared a priceless piece of throwback memory featuring Rishi Kapoor.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On Thursday afternoon, Kareena was driven to the Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai hospital

Meanwhile, Karisma remembered Rishi Kapoor with a black and white memory of her father and uncle, writing for Rishi Kapoor: "Always looking over family."

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, sons of actor-director Raj Kapoor and grandsons of theatre pioneer Prithiviraj Kapoor, belong to the third generation of the Kapoors; Karisma, Kareena, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other Kapoor cousins comprise the fourth. While Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir live in Mumbai, Riddhima is based in Delhi. She has been granted permission to drive from New Delhi to Mumbai, a distance of 1,400 kms, for the funeral.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. He battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. Rishi Kapoor was 67.