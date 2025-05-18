After Saying, "I Slit My Wrist For Sai Rajesh", Babil Khan Opts Out Of Director's Film

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan hinted at the end of his collaboration with Sai Rajesh. He cited unforeseen circumstances affecting their project together. Babil announced he would be taking a break from work following this.

Days after his emotional breakdown video went viral, actor Babil Khan on Saturday evening shared an update about his project with Telugu filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

In an Instagram post, he hinted that the collaboration may have come to an end.

Without revealing many details, Babil wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He also mentioned that he would be taking a break from work. Extending his best wishes to the filmmaker, Babil added, "I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together."

Sai Rajesh also posted about the project on Instagram. While the nature of Babil's exit from the film remains unclear, the director shared a heartfelt note about working with the young actor.

"Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero! I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure Sai Rajesh," he wrote.

This development comes shortly after Babil shared and later deleted videos on Instagram in which he appeared emotional and expressed concerns about the film industry and certain celebrities.

Following the videos went viral, Babil clarified that his comments were misinterpreted.

Afterwards, Sai Rajesh reportedly addressed the situation in a now-deleted post, indirectly criticising the actor's team. He wrote, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we're that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect -- and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

Babil later responded in the comments section of another post, sharing the extent of his efforts for the role.

"Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him," he wrote.

