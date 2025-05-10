Sooraj Pancholi Reacts To Babil Khan's Viral Breakdown Video: "Someone Must Have Told Him To Remove It"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan shared a video expressing his struggles in Bollywood. He criticized fellow actors Ananya Panday and others for rudeness. Sooraj Pancholi praised Babil for showing vulnerability publicly.

Last week the internet was shocked to see Babil Khan put up a video of him having a severe breakdown.

In the viral video, he was seen talking about how Bollywood is a horrible place to be in. He also called out Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal for being extremely rude.

Sooraj Pancholi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Kesari Veer. He was asked to react to Babil's viral video, when Sooraj told Bollywood Bubble, "It takes real courage to show that emotional side to the world."

Sooraj added, "I can't even imagine the kind of pressure that must bring. The pressure does get to you as an actor...But I think every actor, even the top stars today, faces some kind of pressure. You're constantly under the spotlight. At the same time, we've chosen to be part of this industry, so we can't complain, either. It's a very debatable space."

Sooraj added, "It's a tough spot, but it's also the life we chose. And I think it takes a lot of courage to show your emotions openly. If Babil chose to post something emotional, and then deleted it, I'm sure it wasn't because he wanted to. I'm sure someone must've told him to remove it. But it takes real courage to show that emotional side to the world. I just hope, and I mean this, I hope he continues. More power to him. I know he's a very, very good performer."

Babil Khan's last film was Logout, which dropped on Zee5 on April 18, 2025.

