Sooraj Pancholi On Why Mother Zarina Wahab Did Not Divorce Aditya Pancholi Despite His Affairs

Sooraj Pancholi opened up about his mother Zarina Wahab's strained relationship with father Aditya Pancholi in a recent interview with Hindi Rush. Sooraj shared his thoughts on why his mother hasn't divorced Aditya Pancholi till now despite his extra-marital affairs are already discussed in public. Sharing about his mother's struggles and "will" to stay in this marriage, Sooraj said he's not in a position to comment on their "arrangement."

What

Sooraj Pancholi called his mother Zarina Wahab a binding factor.

"She holds the entire family together, and she has really been through a lot because of us. I have never, ever seen her break down. She has never complained about anything," said Sooraj to Hindi Rush.

Sooraj shared his mother has been working since 16 and she didn't have a strong "backup" which would enable her to walk out of the marriage.

"She has been acting since the age of 16. She almost 65 now. She is self-made. She has four homes of her own. She doesn't come from money. If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. Sometimes, women don't leave because they don't have a backup...," said Sooraj.

Sooraj also argued their marriage worked, despite its shares of ups and downs, as his father didn't stop his mother from working.

"My father never stopped her from working. He never questioned her about the work. If she had a route to go back to Hyderabad; she has a home in Bandra also... She has her mother's home in Bandra. She has four sisters, one of them is in America. She has four brothers," added Sooraj.

"She could have left any time, but it's her decision to stay. I am nobody to judge this, its an understanding between them and I am in no position to comment on their arrangement," concluded the Kesari Veer actor.

Zarina and Aditya's Relationship

Zarina married Aditya in 1986. She met actor Aditya Pancholi on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika. After their marriage, rumours of Aditya's affairs and his temper were favourite topics of the tabloids back in the day. Aditya Pancholi was rumoured to have a relationship with Pooja Bedi and, later Kangana Ranaut. The Gangster actress also alleged in public that Aditya used to beat her up. Recently, Zarina Wahab talked about those rumuors and her dynamics with Aditya in various interviews.

In A Nutshell

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi are parents to Sooraj and Sana. Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in the film Kesari Veer alongside Vivek Oberoi and Suneil Shetty.