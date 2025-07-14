Sooraj Pancholi Says He Doesn't Expect Salman Khan To "Resurrect" His Career: "I Know My Limits"

Actor Sooraj Pancholi recently returned to the big screen with Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, four years after the 2021 dance drama Time to Dance.

In a new interview, Sooraj Pancholi said he can't keep on running towards Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whenever he needs work. Salman Khan launched the actor in his 2015 production Hero along with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty.

What's Happening

Actor Sooraj Pancholi told Etimes that he is in touch with his mentor and first producer Salman Khan, but he doesn't expect him to get him more films in future.

"I'm in touch with Salman sir, but I don't want to disturb him. He's a superstar, and I know my limits. Though he launched me in Hero, I don't expect him to resurrect my career. What he's done for me is more than enough, asking for more would be greedy. I'm very grateful for everything he's done for me," he said.

The actor's remarks come months after Salman Khan gave him a shout-out on Instagram, promoting his new film release Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, which released in theatres on May 23.

Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was accused for abetting the suicide of his then girlfriend Jiah Khan back in 2013. A special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted him in 2023 citing paucity of evidence.

In the same interview, the actor said "the worst is over" and he was looking forward to a good future.

"I never went to producers for work. The one question they always had was when would the case end? If I were a producer, I might have the same reservations. But that's behind me now. In this industry, patience is key. The ones who are patient make it, the rest don't. I'm patient. After my acquittal, I didn't expect things to change overnight... I am a different person now, inside and out," he added.

In A Nutshell

Sooraj Pancholi says while he is in contact with Salman Khan, who gave him his first break in the movies with 2015's Hero, he doesn't depend on the Bollywood superstar to keep getting him more work.