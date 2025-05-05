Babil Khan Hits Back At Sai Rajesh For Slamming His Clarification After Viral Video: "I Slit My F***ing Wrist For You"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan faces backlash after calling Bollywood "rude" in a video. Director Sai Rajesh criticized Babil's remarks, demanding an apology. Babil expressed heartbreak over the criticism and his sacrifices for acting.

Babil Khan is making a lot of noise on social media. It all started after Babil shared a video of himself and called Bollywood “rude.” The clip spread like a wildfire, generating mixed reactions.

Now, Babil Khan has reacted to director Sai Rajesh's comment on the video.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sai criticised Babil and said that the actor should apologise to everyone.

In a screenshot of the (now-deleted) post shared on Reddit, Sai Rajesh's statement read, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we're that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

“If you're making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on,” he added.

In the comments section of Sai Rajesh's post, Babil Khan wrote, “You really broke my heart. After everything I've given to you. @satish_naidu1982 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed, for 500 days of my life."

"Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him,” the actor added.

For context, Babil Khan was reportedly part of the Hindi remake of Baby, the 2023 Telugu film directed by Sai Rajesh. Interestingly, the remake is also said to be directed by Sai himself.

For the unversed, Babil Khan posted a video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, a visibly emotional Babil is seen calling Bollywood “rude” and naming peers like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

Babil Khan quickly deleted the post and even took down his Instagram for a while. Later, Babil issued an apology, saying he was trying to support everyone he mentioned.

Babil Khan is now back on Instagram, and interestingly, many of the people he named in the video are now showing support for the young actor after the backlash he faced.