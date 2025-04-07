Sunita Ahuja On Son Yashvardan's Debut: "Not Easy Carrying Govinda's Legacy"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son Yashvardan is set to make his debut in films soon. Yashvardan has already worked in films like Dishoom, Baaghi, and Kick 2 as an Assistant Director to have a first-hand experience of a film set. Ahead of his debut, Sunita Ahuja shared that Yashvardan will carve his own path despite facing scrutinies.

Speaking to Times Now, Sunita said, "I have been praying to Mata Rani that Yash shall receive a lot of Yash (fame), and he shall make a mark of himself in the world. I've asked Mata Rani to always protect him, to keep him safe from negativity and the evil eye. He should be blessed with a lot of name, fame, and wealth. But above all, may he always be grounded and loved."

Working on film set has made Yashvardan familiar with the world of showbiz. She said, "He has seen the process from the ground up. He's not walking in blind."

Talking about the pressure Yash faces to take Govinda's legacy forward, she said, "It's not easy carrying that legacy. People have expectations. But Yash is carving his own path and taking it one step at a time."

Yash will make his acting debut in the National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh's next. Sai Rajesh is known for critically acclaimed Telugu films like Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan will, reportedly, also star in the film.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been in headlines for a while as she claimed they lived "seprately." Later, the actor's lawyer confirmed that Sunita Ahuja filed for a divorce some time back but they are together now.

