Babil Khan Is Back On Instagram After Family Clarifies Viral Video Was "Misinterpreted"

Babil Khan has been in the eye of the storm since his viral video emerged on Sunday (April 4) where he said "Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude." Hours after deactivating his Instagram account after the video went viral, Babil Khan is back on Instagram. He hasn't shared a new post clarifying the story behind the video till now. However, he's been actively sharing posts of his industry colleagues like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, whom he had named in the viral video, on his Instagram Stories.

For those who haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. A video, which was shared on Reddit, went crazy viral on Sunday, in which Babil Khan was visibly seen upset, crying and talking about how he feels isolated in the industry. Babil Khan took several names of his industry colleagues, leaving fans intrigued.

"What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude," Babil Khan was heard saying in the video.

After the Internet started chatting about the video and Babil's equation with other actors (whom he named in the video), his team and family issued a joint statement and clarified that the video was "widely misinterpreted".

The statement read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."

"In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration - for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry," the note added.

"We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips," the statement concluded.

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil made his debut with the Netflix original Qala (2022). He went on to star in films like Friday Night Plan, Logout. He also acted in the web series The Railway Men.