Viral Video: Babil Khan Cries, Calls Ananya Panday-Shanaya Kapoor And Arijit Singh "Rude": "Bollywood Is F***ed"

A video of Babil Khan, actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, Babil appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry. He says, "Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude."

In the video, Babil mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

He can be heard saying, "What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."

The account that posted the video on Reddit claimed it was deleted from Instagram soon after it was uploaded. NDTV, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The clip has sparked a wave of concern online, with many Reddit users expressing worry about Babil's mental well-being.

One user commented, "God this is really sad. He's going through a lot." Another said, "Something's clearly happened. He is young and vulnerable in a very very competitive space without a father. I hope he is given help and brushes this off as a one-time event and comes back stronger than ever!"

Just last week, Babil remembered his father on Irrfan Khan's fifth death anniversary. Irrfan Khan had revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.

He underwent treatment in the UK for a year before returning to India in February 2019. He was later hospitalised due to a colon infection related to his illness and died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.