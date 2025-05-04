Babil Khan's Family Issues Statement After Actor Calls Bollywood "Fake And Rude": "He Was Sincerely Acknowledging His Peers"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan shared a viral video expressing feelings of alienation. The video featured names of several Bollywood peers and artists. His team later clarified that the video was misinterpreted widely.

Babil Khan, actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry. The video quickly went viral on the Internet.

In the video, Babil mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

Now, his team and family issued a joint statement and clarified that the video was "widely misinterpreted".

The statement read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."

It further read, "In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration - for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

"We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips," the statement concluded.

ICYDK, in the viral video, Babil can be heard saying, "What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."

