Ananya Panday Shares A Cryptic Post After Babil Khan Calls Her "So Rude": "Will Come And We'll Meet..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil , son of late actor Irrfan Khan, shared a video and deleted it soon after. In the video, he expressed feelings of alienation in the film industry. He mentioned several industry figures including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

Babil Khan, actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

After the video went viral, Ananya Panday shared a cryptic post on social media. She shared a dump of her "life lately" on Instagram. Among the dump was a quote by Hagrid which read, "What's comin' will come and we'll meet it when it does."

The caption read, "Final touches and a little bit of this and that."

ICYDK, in the viral video, Babil can be heard saying, "What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."

The account that posted the video on Reddit claimed it was deleted from Instagram soon after it was uploaded.

The clip has sparked a wave of concern online, with many Reddit users expressing worry about Babil's mental well-being.

One user commented, "God this is really sad. He's going through a lot." Another said, "Something's clearly happened. He is young and vulnerable in a very very competitive space without a father. I hope he is given help and brushes this off as a one-time event and comes back stronger than ever!"

