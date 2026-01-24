Divya Dutta Recalls Being "Nervous" About Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In <i>Hisss</i>: "<i>Dosti Badi Kaam Aati Hai</i>"

Divya Dutta has had an illustrious career over the decades in the Hindi film industry. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about filming intimate scenes back in the day, without the presence of an intimacy coordinator. She particularly highlighted a scene from her film Hisss, starring Irrfan Khan, and how being friends made it a lot easier to shoot.

What's Happening

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Divya Dutta recalled, "I was very nervous, but itna khoobsurat scene tha wo ki, they're a childless couple, and both are crying, and they're making love. That was the scene. It was a beautiful scene, and our director, Jennifer Lynch, is the daughter of David Lynch. I saw aadha set toh humara bahar se aaya tha aur aadhe humare apne log the. (It was a really beautiful scene about how a childless couple was making love with tears in their eyes. We were working with director Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch's daughter. Half of our crew had come from outside, and half was our own.)"

She continued, "Sab na aise khade the ki ye wala shot na accha hojaye. Toh mai nervous thi. What do I do? What do I do? Uss time intimacy directors nahi hua karte the. (Everyone was standing anxiously, willing that the scene would turn out well. I was nervous about what I should be doing. We didn't have intimacy directors at that time.)"

On Ensuring One's Co-Star Is Comfortable

Divya Dutta elaborated on how it is paramount while filming such scenes that one's co-star is comfortable.

She said, "Toh maine kaha suniye Irrfan kaha hai, toh my director is like, 'Woh udhar chhat pe baithe hai, wo tumse bhi jyada nervous hai.'(So I asked the director, where Irrfan was, who said, 'He's sitting on the terrace, he's more nervous than you.')"

"Because you got to do it right. You've got to give the correct emotion. You've got to see that your co-star is comfortable. Usmein aapki dosti badi kaam aati hai (Friendship is very handy then)."

About Divya Dutta And Irrfan Khan

Divya Dutta and Irrfan Khan had also collaborated in the 2018 film Blackmail, after their 2010 film Hisss.