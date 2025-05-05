Babil Khan Shares Posts Of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Amid Viral Video Row: "Was Trying To Show Support"

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been trending on social media since Sunday, courtesy his viral videos on Reddit. The viral video, in which Babil took names of his colleagues, and said "Bollywood is so rude", prompted speculation about his mental health and his equation with the actors he named. Contrary to the widespread perception, Babil Khan, now, shared on his Instagram Stories that he was actually "trying to show support" to Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others whom he named in the video.

Defending Babil Khan, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait shared a long note on her Instagram feed. An excerpt from her post read, "This boy, Babil Khan, is someone I have all the admiration for.

It's not easy to be thrown into the deep waters with no raft. Before he could even process his grief, he was already navigating stardom, the public gaze, and all its pressures. And my dear friends-those pressures are real.

I respect him. I love him (even though I only know him socially). You know why? Because I could just text him and ask for help-and he welcomed me into his space and home. His openness to the new is BIG. It's HUGE."

Tagging Kubbra Sait on Instagram Stories, Babil wrote, "Thank you so much. The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Adarsh Gourav, Raghav Juyal."

"I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire," Babil added to his post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was named in the viral video, shared a note on Instagram Stories. He also shared videos where he's seen spending quality time with Babil. Siddhant wrote in his note, "I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns and media portals of the internet. Stop."

Babil re-shared a video of himself, posted by Siddhant Chaturvedi on his Instagram Stories.

He also shared a happy picture featuring himself, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal.

For Adarsh Gourav, Babil Khan wrote, "Thank you bhai. Aadhi zindagi misunderstanding mein hi guzar jaati hai, lekin asli doston ka saath dil ko shuddh rakkhe, yeh hi iccha hai..."

"Bhai, you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had," Babil Khan wrote for Raghav Juyal.

Ananya Panday also stood by Babil Khan during his difficult time. Sharing the family statement of Babil on her Instagram Stories, Babil wrote, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in your corner."

For those who haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. A video, which was shared on Reddit, went crazy viral on Sunday, in which Babil Khan was visibly seen upset, crying and talking about how he feels isolated in the industry. Babil Khan took several names of his industry colleagues, leaving fans intrigued.

"What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude," Babil Khan was heard saying in the video.

After the Internet started chatting about the video and Babil's equation with other actors (whom he named in the video), his team and family issued a joint statement and clarified that the video was "widely misinterpreted".

The statement read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."

"In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration - for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry," the note added.

"We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips," the statement concluded.

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil made his debut with the Netflix original Qala (2022). He went on to star in films like Friday Night Plan, Logout. He also acted in the web series The Railway Men.