Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares A Beautiful Memory. Sutapa Sikdar Leaves This Million-Dollar Comment

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often shares beautiful memories featuring the late actor on his Instagram profile, did something similar on Wednesday. He posted an old photograph of himself and the Maqbool actor, who died at the age of 53 on April 29 in Mumbai this year, and accompanied it with a touching note. However, it is Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's comment on son Babil's post that is winning the Internet. In the throwback, Irrfan Khan can be seen taking a picture of Babil as the duo spend some quality time near a lake. "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said, 'that's all you have to do.' I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you," Babil wrote in the caption.

Reacting to his post, Sutapa left this heartfelt comment about "freezing" the adorable father-son moment: "And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment."

Babil's Instagram feed has several throwback photos of Irrfan Khan - some of them are from Babil's childhood. Earlier this month, Babil posted a photo from when he was a baby and wrote: "Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I'm here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to 'The Beatles' then you got me obsessed with 'The Doors' and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then."

Before that, he shared an emotional note expressing how much he is missing his father. "I slept for 14 hours and I didn't want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you're gone. You didn't say anything, we just laughed," read Babil's post.

Irrfan Khan was best known for movies such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and The Lunchbox. He also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium remains his last project.