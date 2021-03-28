Filmfare Awards 2021: Babil Wore Dad Irrfan Khan's Clothes To Accept His Awards

Filmfare Awards 2021: Babil with mom Sutapa. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k )

Irrfan Khan's son Babil attended the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on Saturday evening to accept two awards on behalf of his late father. Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award - Best Actor, for his work in Angrezi Medium, and was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards 2021. On Sunday, Babil shared a video and revealed that he wore his father's clothes to the event. He also shared an excerpt from his speech that he said while accepting Irrfan Khan's awards from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana on the stage. In the clip, Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar can be seen helping him getting ready for the awards, which she also attended.

"Mamma dressing me up - So, in my little speech while accepting baba's awards from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, I basically said, 'This is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father's shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take the Indian cinema to new heights, I promise.' The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks, but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone," wrote Babil in his post.

He added: "That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I'm uncomfortable with."

Earlier in the day, in two separate Instagram posts, Babil and Sutapa Sikdar thanked Filmfare for recognising Irrfan Khan's work. "What a beautiful night! You prove once again you don't have to talk about your work, people should," wrote Sutapa Sikdar in her post while Babil's caption read: "Thank you Filmfare! Even after he has departed you have recognised his commitment to his craft. We as a family are so grateful."

Sharing another glimpse of the Filmfare Awards, Babil posted a photo of himself and Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat and called him one of his "favourite people." Take a look at Babil's post:

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai last year after a long battle with cancer. He was 53. The actor is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan Khan.