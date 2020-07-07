Amitabh Bachchan's World Chocolate Day Post Says How Much He Misses A Bite

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B often trends for his quirky posts

Big B was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

He will return as the host of 'KBC' for the upcoming season

Amitabh Bachchan, who often trends for his quirky posts and for sharing his no-filter thoughts on social media, had something to say on the eve of World Chocolate Day. The 77-year-old superstar, on Monday evening, appeared to reveal that he's quit eating chocolates and celebrations on World Chocolate Day only reminded him how much he misses the sweet treat. In a post written in Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan said: "(World Chocolate Divas aa gaya (World Chocolate Day is here...) Jab chocolate khaana chhor diye, tab kyun tarsaave mann (When I've stopped eating chocolate, then why is my heart yearning for it?)" World Chocolate Day is celebrated internationally on July 7.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

At 77, Amitabh Bachchan may have quit eating chocolates but what he's notched up is his work-out routine. Big B often shares glimpses of his work-out diaries from what appears to be Jalsa's in-house gym on Instagram. Sometime, he has his grandson Agastya for company in the gym.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, an inspiration for many, continued to work through the lockdown, with strict precautionary measures in place and wrote about having sprained a hamstring muscle in one of his recent posts. Anticipating queries about going to work when there's a nationwide lockdown, Big B wrote: "So, yes I worked. Got a problem with that? Keep it to yourself then. Da**ed if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken and what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day, starting 6 pm, ending a short while now!"

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT platform Amazon Prime, making it Big B's first ever digital release. Mr Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in the movie, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan's line-up of films now includes Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre. Mr Bachchan will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for the upcoming season.