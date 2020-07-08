Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Agneepath To Inspire Hope In The Time Of Pandemic

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday tweeted iconic lines from his film Agneepath (also a poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan) urging fans to "be strong" in the times of pandemic. The actor wrote, "Be strong... be in precaution... just be there... All shall be well." He added lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem, which was incorporated in Big B's 1990 film, "Tu na jhukega kabhi, tu na thamega kabhi... kar shapath... kar shapath... kar shapath... Agneepath... Agneepath... Agneepath." Amitabh Bachchan who daily posts on social media shared a message of hope and resilience today.

T 3586 - Morning happiness .. be strong .. be in precaution .. just be there .. ALL SHALL BE WELL ..



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is the elder of poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan's two sons - his younger brother is Ajitabh Bachchan. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated poet and apart from Agneepath, his literary work was incorporated in films like Alaap and Silsila - both starring Amitabh Bachchan. In Alaap, Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote lyrics of the song Koi Gata Main So Jata and for Silsila he wrote Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali, which is a popular track in all Holi playlists even today.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan debuted in Bollywood in 1969 film Saat Hindustani and went on to star in over 100 films. He was recently seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video while his work-in-progress projects are Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

Apart from films, Amitabh Bachchan also hosts popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 12th season of which was announced during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.