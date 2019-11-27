Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan On His 112th Birth Anniversary: 'Still Missed'

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned Indian poet He was best-known for his works like Madhushala, Agneepath and others Abhishek shared a post on his 112th birth anniversary on Wednesday

On his late grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 112th birth anniversary, actor Abhishek Bachchan got nostalgic and shared a priceless throwback picture of his grandparents - Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan - on social media. In the monochrome photo, the renowned poet can be seen wearing a suit alongside wife Teji Bachchan. Sharing the throwback picture, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied it with a heartfelt note for his grandfather. He captioned the post: "It would have been my grandfather's 112th birthday today.... Still remembered, still missed." Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, was a renowned Indian poet, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Hindi literature in the year 1976.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was best known for his works like Madhushala, Agneepath, Himmat Karne Walon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti, Ruke Na Tu, Nirman, Ek Geet and many others. His work Agneepath has been used in the 1990 film of the same name, which featured Big B in the lead role.

Now, here's what Abhishek Bachchan posted for his grandfather:

Reacting to the picture, several celebrities such as Neetu Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Sonal Chauhan dropped wishes in the comments section. Take a look:

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan's comments on Abhishek's post.

Last year, on Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 111th birth anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable throwback picture of himself posing with his grandfather and wrote: "It would have been my Dadaji's 111th birthday today. He gave us the gift of words and today they fall short. Happy birthday, Dadaji. Love you." Take a look:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. He will next be seen in The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and also in an untitled film by Anurag Basu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.