Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute At Special 26/11 Concert. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta, Abhishek Attend

Amitabh Bachchan photographed at the concert.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended a special concert in Mumbai on Tuesday evening to mark the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, which left 166 people dead and over 300 injured in Mumbai. 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan destroyed several sites including Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in the terror attacks that began on November 26, 2008 and lasted three days. Amitabh Bachchan performed at the event that was organised at Mumbai's Gateway Of India. Abhishek Bachchan shared glimpses from the event on his Instagram profile.

Here are the pictures from last night's concert.

Amitabh Bachchan at the concert.

Amitabh Bachchan performing at the concert.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were photographed arriving at the event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek photographed during the event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek arriving at the event.

We also spotted Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the concert.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed at the concert..

On Wednesday morning, Abhishek shared a picture of Big B from the concert and he wrote: "Last night, the concert to honour the martyrs of 26/11 and as for Amitabh Bachchan.... Speechless! Jai Hind!"

This is the post we are referring to:

Meanwhile, Big B also posted a photograph from last evening's event on his Twitter profile and he wrote: "In the memory of 26/11... Salute."

Here's the post that he shared :

T 3561 - In the memory of 26/11 .. salute pic.twitter.com/SpNY491HWJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2019

26/11 terror attacks were one of deadliest attacks in India's history, where 10 heavily-armed terrorists sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and destroyed some of Mumbai's iconic landmarks like the Taj Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and a Jewish community centre among others.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films includeGulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He also has Jhund in the pipeline.

