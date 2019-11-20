That Little Kid In Amitabh Bachchan's Arms Grew Up To Co-Star With Him. Guess Who?

Big B in a throwback photo (courtesy JaniJasmine)

Highlights A fan dug out an old pic of Big B with Karisma, Kareena, Shweta Big B confirmed the little kid he's holding is Kareena Kapoor Big B had shared a pic of baby Kareena before on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys going through old memories and his fans often take him on a nostalgic journey by sharing priceless throwback memories. Amitabh Bachchan recently chanced upon a black-and-white photo of himself, from when he was much younger, also featuring Karisma Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan from their childhood days. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen holding a little munchkin in his arms, who was somewhat unidentifiable till Mr Bachchan revealed who that is. When the fan asked Big B: "Who are you holding, Mr Bachchan?", he said that's none other than a pint-sized Kareena Kapoor. Years later, Kareena Kapoor worked with Big B for the first time in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Kareena has also co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Satyagraha and Dev.

Here's the throwback photo that piqued Amitabh Bachchan's interest:

bebo .. Kareena Kapoor Khan — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2019

Earlier this year, Big B shared this throwback photo from the sets of 1983 film Pukar, in which he co-starred with Randhir Kapoor. Kareena, as a baby, often used to drop by on the sets of dad Randhir Kapoor's films and Mr Bachchan shared just a glimpse of one of those days. "Guess who? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Pukar shooting in Goa... had come with dad Randhir... hurt her foot. .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it," he wrote. Karisma Kapoor was born to Randhir Kapoor and Babita in 1974 while Kareena Kapoor was born in 1980.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has films such as Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitaboand Chehre in his line-up. He currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Kareena Kapoor's next film Good Newwz releases on December 27.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.