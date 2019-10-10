Shweta Bachchan's Caption Is Almost As Wonderful As Throwback Pic With Dad Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this picture. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

It is always a delight when we chance upon a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan and thanks to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, we got hold of one on Thursday. Shweta made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a really adorable photo of herself and Big B, which happens to be from Shweta's childhood days. The black-and-white throwback photo features baby Shweta Bachchan Nanda with a much, much younger Amitabh Bachchan. Instagramming the picture, Shweta captioned it with a play of words: "Home is not a place, it is a person." The photo is already stealing hearts on the Internet. Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda make frequent appearances on each other's social media profiles. Last month, when it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Shweta shared a throwback photo of her "Papa" and wrote: "Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke)? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears and general hysteria! Congratulations Papa." She also shared a blast from the past, which featured her mother Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bhaduri in the year 1973 and the couple welcomed daughter Shweta in 1974 while Abhishek was born in 1976. Shweta got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and they welcomed daughter Navya in 1997 and son Agastya in 2000.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts the eleventh season of TV reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has several films lined-up such as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Chehre.

