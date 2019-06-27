Shweta Bachchan Mega Embarrassed By Dad Amitabh's Priceless Pic Of Her

Amitabh Bachchan shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

What good is a Thursday, if it doesn't come with a throwback post, right? The reason we brought this up today is because Amitabh Bachchan made our Thursday better by sharing an adorable throwback. BTW, did we tell you that the photograph features the actor along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In his post, Big B did not reveal when the picture was taken but it happens to be from Shweta's childhood days. The 76-year-old actor also posted a recent picture of himself along with Shweta and he wrote: "Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nahi chala kab aisi hogayi." Big B's post received over 6 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was embarrassed to see her little self sans clothes in the throwback picture. She left a comment on her father's post that read, "Oh my god! Pa, so embarrassing!" Take a look at the picture here:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda makes frequent appearances on her father's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of our favourite pictures of the father-daughter duo here:

On the work front, Big B's last release was Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. His line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor also has Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

