Baby Shweta And Jaya Bachchan's Throwback Pic Is Worth A Thousand Words

Shweta Bachchan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan turned up the throwback mood on Instagram with a priceless photo from the Bachchans' family archives. On Tuesday evening, Shweta Instagrammed a black-and-white memory from the pages of her childhood album, in which a baby version of Shweta Bachchan features with a much, much younger Jaya Bachchan. Jaya and baby Shweta's photo will make you call up your mom for sure - Shweta can be seen safely perched on a window grill with mom Jaya by her side. The mother-daughter duo look through the window and appear to be in awe of the sight it has to offer. "Rattling cages," Shweta captioned the photo with a play of words.

Take a look at Shweta and Jaya Bachchan from years ago:

Needless to say that the Bachchans are fans of throwback photos, posting one every now and then. Shweta recently remembered her grandmother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary with a heart-warming post. No, there's no Shweta in the photo but that's Abhishek Bachchan you see: "We are shaped by the places we travel to, the people we eat with, and the books we read- to my Daadi, the giver of books, teller of bedtime stories, and gracious provider of trunks for her 6 grandchildren to use as a stage to dance on. Thinking of you today x (pictured with Abhishek a chilled, ice filled, glass of Thumbs Up, and her trademark sunglasses)."

And who can forget these two ice cream eating Bachchan siblings?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta has also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

