Navya Naveli's Reaction To Pic Of Shweta Bachchan Pregnant With Her

Photo by Ashok Salian, shared by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda featured in a throwback photo from 1997, courtesy designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and she had to had bring it to her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's attention. To celebrate 33 years of their couture, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagrammed a photo from a Bachchan family function, from when Shweta was pregnant. The couturier duo, who styled Shweta's outfit, revealed Navya was born just days after: "This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli." Jaya Bachchan features with then mom-to-be Shweta in the photo, which garnered this reaction from Navya: "OMG!" Shweta responded to Navya's comment, saying: "Ya, four days later."

Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and Navya Naveli was born in December. Navya's brother Agastya was born in 2000.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla treated us to delightful glimpses of Shweta's wedding album. They were the official wedding designers for not just the bride but also for the Bachchan clan for Shweta's wedding.

Navya also often features in her mother's Instagram feed. The mother-daughter duo recently made a trip to Japan when Shweta made postcard like entries on Instagram.

Navya Navya and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were classmates at Sevenoaks in Kent, England. She is reportedly continuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University. Whether Navya aspires to join Bollywood or not is still not known but in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan had said: "Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."

