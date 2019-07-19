Shweta Bachchan And Daughter Navya Naveli Are Behaving Like 'Unaccompanied Minors' On Japan Vacay. LOL

Shweta and Navya are holidaying in Japan (courtesy shwetabachchan )

Highlights Shweta shared an adorable pic of Navya "Damn tourists," she captioned it In an Instagram story, she wrote: "Unaccompanied minors"

Shweta Bachchan, who is currently on a globe-trotting spree with her 21-year-old daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, has been sending us post-cards from Japan and we love them! And her recent one is a photo of Navya posing with the victory sign as she navigates Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Japan's Kyoto. "Damn tourists" - don't be fooled by Shweta's caption about acting "touristy" because they have been doing that for a while now - roaming the streets, visiting candy shops and mask stores - precisely what made Shweta Bachchan make a confession. On her Instagram story recently, she shared a selfie also featuring Navya and described their expressions as "unaccompanied minors." LOL.

Here's what Shweta Bachchan posted on her Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Shweta Instagrammed an adorable photo of her "musume" - Japanese for "daughter" and then she also shared a glimpse of herself.

Meanwhile, here's how Shweta Bachchan filled up her Japan vacation diaries with daughter Navya - they met candy-man and also Spider-Man. Take a look at her vacation photos here:

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda are also parents to son Agastya, who graduated from Kent's Sevenoaks School in May this year. Navya and Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan were also classmates at and their batch graduated in 2016, when the Bachchans and the Khans were spotted celebrating in London. Navya is reportedly pursuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University while Aryan is studying films at University of Southern California. Aryan Khan recently featured in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action The Lion King.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.