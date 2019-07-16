Shweta Bachchan And Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda Are Making Memories In Tokyo. See Holiday Pics

Shweta Bachchan Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta and Navya are currently holidaying in Japan Shweta shared a picture of Navya from the vacation Navya can be seen dressed in a jumpsuit in the picture

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's excitement can be seen clearly on Instagram as she filled up her album with photos from her Japan vacation, which also feature her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Though Navya has a private Instagram profile, we often get to see her on her mother's social media feed. From Spider-Man to candy-man, beautiful elements from Japan featured in Shweta Bachchan's vacation diaries. In one of the pictures, Navya Naveli can be seen posing with an umbrella. She can be seen sporting a striped jumpsuit, which she paired with canvas shoes. Sharing the picture, Shweta Bachchan captioned it in Japanese: "Musume." Wondering what it means? Musume translates as daughter in English. Before you check out the pictures shared by Shweta from Japan, first, take a look at the one which features Navya Naveli:

Now, here are other holiday photos shared by Shweta Bachchan:

Shweta Bachchan frequently shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram profile. In one of her previous posts, Shweta Bachchan Instagrammed an adorable picture of Navya and added a sweet caption to it: "Brighter than a thousand suns." Navya is looking beyond adorable in the picture. Here's the post we are talking about:

Earlier, Shweta Bachchan shared pictures from her son Agastya's graduation ceremony, which she attended with Navya at Sevenoaks School in Kent, England. The proud mom filled up her Instagram with photos from the ceremony and wrote: "In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it." Agastya and Navya's adorable pictures from the ceremony won hearts on the Internet. Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, has been married to Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda since 1997.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.