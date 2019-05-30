Navya Naveli Glows 'Brighter Than A Thousand Suns' In Mom Shweta Bachchan's Post

Shweta Bachchan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy https://www.instagram.com/shwetabachchan/)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may have a private Instagram profile but we get to meet her often on her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's feed. So cool! In a new post on Thursday, Shweta Instagrammed an adorable click of Navya and added the sweetest possible caption to it: "Brighter than a thousand suns." In the post, Navya's photo is simple and cute - something like what moms would usually zero in on as their favourite. This must have made Navya Naveli's day for sure and her smile in the click says it all. Shweta Bachchan and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda are also parents to a teenaged son named Agastya.

Here's Shweta Bachchan's mom-special post for Navya Naveli:

Navya and Shweta attended Agastya's graduation ceremony at Sevenoaks School in Kent, England earlier this week. Shweta filled up her Instagram with proud moments from the ceremony and wrote: "In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it." Agastya and Navya featured together in Shweta's posts, which set major sibling goals.

Navya Naveli was classmates with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Sevenoaks in Kent. Their batch graduated in 2016. She is reportedly pursuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University. While several gen-next star kids are signing up for Bollywood, Shweta said she steered Navya away from Bollywood. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Shweta said: "I don't know what Navya's talent is. I feel, unless she's completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes." Navya also often features in promotional posts for Shweta's lifestyle brand MXS World.