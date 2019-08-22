Oh, Nothing. Just Amitabh Bachchan And Shweta Dancing At Aishwarya And Abhishek's Wedding

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared these pics (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Highlights Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 Abu-Sandeep designed outfits for the Bachchans They shared priceless pics from the big fat wedding

The words 'big fat wedding' wouldn't be enough to describe Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's shaadi. We took a trip down the memory lane with designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and landed straight in the midst of Abhishek's wedding festivities in 2007. Abu-Sandeep, who have been celebrating 33 years of their couture with priceless throwback pictures, Instagrammed a few from Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding. Abu-Sandeep were the designated designers not only for the couple but also for the entire Bachchan family. Our favourite photo from Abhishek's wedding album is the one in which Shweta can be seen dancing with dad Amitabh Bachchan - it appears to be from their performance on sangeet night. In another, there's just a glimpse of Shweta's daughter Naya Naveli Nanda with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

"Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme," wrote Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, sharing details of the Bachchans' festive ensembles.

The designer duo also made an interest revelation - they often get requests from mothers of grooms-to-be to replicate Abhishek's wedding sherwani: "A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time... Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical sherwani for their big day."

"We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well," read another post on Abu-Sandeep's official Instagram.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to daughter Aaradhya. The couple will make a comeback on screen together with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.