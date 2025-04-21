Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares New Pic With Husband Abhishek On 18th Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan rang in their 18th wedding anniversary on April 20 (Sunday). To mark the occasion, Aishwarya shared a wholesome picture featuring herself, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. In the picture, all three of them are dressed in white. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya dropped a white emoji in the caption.

The picture garnered a whole lot of love from the Internet. Amaan Ali Bangash dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Love how Abhishek's glasses match your lipstick."

Another comment read, "God bless the precious family. "



Aishwarya Rai's personal life had been under intense public scrutiny ever since the rumours of a rift in her marriage emerged. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances at recent events.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Bachchan attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos were already viral on social media. A new video surfaced online in which Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.