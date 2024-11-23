Tamannaah Bhatia Glistens So Bright In An Ivory And Gold <i>Anarkali</i>, You'd Think She's A "Golden Girl" Too

Tamannaah Bhatia gave the internet another reason to love her when she posted a stylish series of images in a white and golden anarkali. In case the wedding season needed another reason to shine, Tamannaah Bhatia's anarkali arrived at the perfect time. She captioned her post, "Dekho heere nahi hai mere paas, I am a golden girl" and there's no doubt who the real "golden girl" of the weekend is. A touch of shimmer and elegance is always a winning combination and who better than Tamannaah Bhatia to show us how.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked regal dressed in an ivory anarkali made of a glistening glass tissue fabric and adorned with the choicest silver and gold gota-patti details. All this desi-core sartorial grandeur could only be served by the iconic designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla who crafted a sculpted floor-length anarkali with a sweetheart neckline this beautifully. The bustier featured a complex design of gold twisted gotapatti work that flowed into voluminous kalis. This was layered with a see-through glass tissue cape that had full sleeves and a floor-grazing length that featured an intricate hexagonal design on the length of the garment and parallel gota-patti details on the sleeves.

On the accessories front, she wore an exquisite pair of statement earrings with kundan jadau work, knotted gold and kundan cocktail rings, and a pair of pink brocade and gold Christian Louboutin stiletto heels that were bejewelled with a panel of Swarovski crystals.

For hair and makeup, Tamannaah's short tresses were styled into voluminous side-parted layered waves. On the makeup front, she sported a beaming and beautiful look with dewy skin, feathery brows, bronzer on the cheeks, forehead and jawline, a wash of peach blush with a touch of gold, a shimmery bronze eyeshadow on the lids, brown eyeliner defined eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, and a coral rose coloured lip colour to tie the ethnic gold standard look together to perfection.

Tamannaah Bhatia dug gold out of her ethnic wear closet to don this bespoke "golden girl" coded anarkali.

