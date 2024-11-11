Tamannaah Bhatia's Peek-A-Boo Structured Black Gown With A Bralette Has Everything Needed To Turn Heads Around

Extravagant, statement silhouettes have Tamannaah Bhatia's stamp of approval and she has often made a case for the same. Tamannaah's affinity for stunning black numbers is a given and her latest look is proof enough. The actress' fashion story continued in a chic structured number. She posted an array of pictures in which she was seen posing in a chic black look. She paired a one-shoulder blazer that came with a structured detail on one shoulder. She teamed it with a halter bralette top that came with golden details on it. The drape skirt was the perfect pairing her look needed to serve a statement. With dewy glam and neat bun, Tamannaah served chic style goals.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Was In The Pink Of Diwali Vibes In A Bright Pink Lehenga

While Tamannaah Bhatia's high-shine dressing has always made a statement, her chic girl style has its own space in our fashion diaries. Previously, the actress yet again used a bralette to make her style look oh-so-fashionable. She picked chic tones of beige and tan to make heads turn in a Masaba outfit. She teamed a printed drape skirt with a beige bralette top and stunning blazer. The look came with elegant gold-toned studded details that simply added an extra edge to her look. With sleek metallic heels and matte nude look, her look was complete.

Also Read: Mumbai Was Painted Red When Tamannaah Bhatia Arrived In A Glittering Red Saree At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party