Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia's Peek-A-Boo Structured Black Gown With A Bralette Has Everything Needed To Turn Heads Around

Tamannaah Bhatia looked chic as ever in a black gown with a bold twist

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tamannaah Bhatia's Peek-A-Boo Structured Black Gown With A Bralette Has Everything Needed To Turn Heads Around
Tamannaah's Peek-A-Boo Bralette Gown Has Everything Needed To Turn Heads

Extravagant, statement silhouettes have Tamannaah Bhatia's stamp of approval and she has often made a case for the same. Tamannaah's affinity for stunning black numbers is a given and her latest look is proof enough. The actress' fashion story continued in a chic structured number. She posted an array of pictures in which she was seen posing in a chic black look. She paired a one-shoulder blazer that came with a structured detail on one shoulder. She teamed it with a halter bralette top that came with golden details on it. The drape skirt was the perfect pairing her look needed to serve a statement. With dewy glam and neat bun, Tamannaah served chic style goals. 

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Was In The Pink Of Diwali Vibes In A Bright Pink Lehenga

While Tamannaah Bhatia's high-shine dressing has always made a statement, her chic girl style has its own space in our fashion diaries. Previously, the actress yet again used a bralette to make her style look oh-so-fashionable. She picked chic tones of beige and tan to make heads turn in a Masaba outfit. She teamed a printed drape skirt with a beige bralette top and stunning blazer. The look came with elegant gold-toned studded details that simply added an extra edge to her look. With sleek metallic heels and matte nude look, her look was complete.

Also Read: Mumbai Was Painted Red When Tamannaah Bhatia Arrived In A Glittering Red Saree At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tamannaah Bhatia, Tamannaah Bhatia Style, Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com