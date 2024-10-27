Tamannaah Bhatia Was In The Pink Of Diwali Vibes In A Bright Pink <i>Lehenga</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia has been creating quite a buzz amidst the internet goers with the recent Diwali party looks she has been dishing out from her ethnic wear wardrobe. This time around the Stree 2 star checked all the boxes on her festivity clad OOTD dolled up in a rani pink lehenga choli that made her quite the show stopper at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked all things ethnic chic wearing a rani pink hued lehenga choli made out of a ruched art silk fabric. The lehenga featured a thin belt design that sat beautifully on her waist and flowed into a ruched voluminous skirt. She teamed this with a matching super cropped Sabyasachi cut blouse with a full length churidar sleeves design. Tamannaah's OOTD was wrapped up with a matching ruched rani pink dupatta with miniscule gold ghungroos stitched onto the borders that added a touch of sparkle to the look.

On the accessories front, Tamannaah wore a statement old gold jadau necklace with kundan work and encrusted pearls. But what stole the show were the stacked jadau bracelets that she adorned on both her wrists that were a mix of gold and silver metals, meenakari work, and gemstone encrusted pieces. She wrapped things up by popping emerald and gold kundan work cocktail rings on her fingers.

Tamannaah's hair and makeup of the day included her tresses being styled into a salon style blow out. This was teamed with a peachy-nude makeup look with radiant skin, sparkling eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for voluminous lashes, a flush of peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a peach hued lip oil to add the finishing touch her Diwali ready look.

The actress has been slaying her desi girl fashion game for each appearance including Bollywood's bigwig parties including Manish Malhotra's recent Diwali bash which is an annual Diwali affair.

Tamannaah's look for Manish Malholtra's Diwali party that made the internet go into a tizzy a while ago was a red chunky sequin saree that she drape across both her arms in a dupatta gown look. She teamed this with a maroon velvet blouse with a plunging neckline and little butterfly sleeves. The ensemble was a masterpiece from the designer Manish Malhotra's shelves, and looked picture perfect on Tamannaah with an emeralds and diamonds encrusted drop necklace.

For her glam picks for Manish Malhotra's big Diwali night, Tamannaah picked her signature dewy skin look, a light brown smokey-eye makeup with mascara filled va-va-voom lashes, a splash of pink blush on her cheeks and a luscious peachy lip gloss to add finishing strokes to her festive OOTD.

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to strike gold with her festive ready looks this Diwali season.

