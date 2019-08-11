'The Bride Wore White': Priceless Pics From Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Wedding Festivities, Circa 1997

Inside Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding festivities (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Highlights Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared pics from Shweta's wedding They began by thanking Jaya Bachchan for sharing the memories Shweta's wedding was the first event done by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated 33 years of their journey in the industry with priceless throwback photos from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding album all the way back from 22 years ago - 1997. They began by thanking Jaya Bachchan for sharing memories from the pages of Shweta's shaadi album. In one post, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared a glimpse of Shweta, then bride-to-be, from her mehendi ceremony to write how the designers incorporated white - a rather unconventional colour for a bride - in her wedding wardrobe: "1997: The bride wore white! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A path-breaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious." Shweta Bachchan married Delhi-based business tycoon Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and the couple are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.

Seeing herself as a young bride, here's how Shweta reacted:

In another post, there are more glimpses of Shweta's sangeet ceremony, for which the bride wore a golden ensemble with intricate detailing: "Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family," read a part of the designers' note. "Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern," they added details of Shweta's outfit.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dedicated a special note to the Bachchans for entrusting them with Shweta's wedding duties: "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy."

Shweta Bachchan was clearly a trend-setter even decades ago.

Fast forward to present times and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla still remain the Bachchans' favourite couturier duo, just a glimpse of which we got at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's big fat wedding last year.

Shweta Bachchan walked the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla earlier this year when Amitabh Bachchan couldn't stop cheering for her from the front row.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta recently launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

