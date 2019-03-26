Shweta Bachchan's 'Wolves In Chic Clothing' Pic With Karan Johar Will Make You ROFL

Shweta shared this photo from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's show (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta shared a pic of her and KJo and added an ROFL caption "Wolves in chic clothing," she wrote Shweta's caption is a variation of the idiom "wolf in sheep's clothing"

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karan Johar go a long way - they are childhood friends and recently walked the ramp together for designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's new show. Because fashion posts are passe, Shweta decided to hilariously caption a photo of herself and KJo from the show. "Wolves in chic clothing," she wrote, tweaking the original saying: "wolf in sheep's clothing," which suggests that the subject's personality is contrary to the appearance. LOL. In the photo, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karan Johar are colour coordinated in signature while Abu Jabi-Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show a tribute to the textiles and embroideries of India and also a contributory effort to help Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Take a look at Shweta's post here:

Here's a customary fashion post:

Looks like Shweta's megastar father Amitabh Bachchan saw his daughter very differently. Instagramming a photo from the event, he wrote: "To the best... always... tonight elegance grace and dignity." In viral videos on social media, Big B was also spotted whistling to a videographer to not obstruct his filming on his daughter on stage.

Apart from Shweta and Karan, Sonam Kapoor was also showstopper for the night.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan Nanda often posts sassy captions for photos featuring Karan Johar. Shweta recently went on Koffee With Karan where she revealed how these two became friends.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta recently launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.