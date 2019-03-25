Shweta Bachchan Nanda Walked The Ramp For Abu-Sandeep And Dad Amitabh Bachchan Is Her #1 Fan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda walked the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was one of the showstoppers for designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla on Sunday's show and walked the ramp elegance and grace. On the ramp, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made stunning appearances in an orange lehenga first and later changed into a pristine ensemble in off-white to wrap the show. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were spotted in the front row cheering for their daughter. Later that night, Big B picked out his favourite moment from the night, featuring Shweta Bachchan Nanda twirling on stage, and wrote: "To the best... always... tonight elegance grace and dignity." Here's what Big B shared on Instagram:

Big B's emotions overflowed to his official blog as he watched Shweta walk the ramp and he articulated the feeling of being a proud father in these words: "When emotions ride above all else... when pride overwhelms .. when what you brought into this world excels above all else... when there is wonder and astonishment on the passage of time... when there is none other before but this, or after... then... it is the love of the father."

Shweta Bachchan was also joined on the ramp by the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar, all of who were showstoppers for the designers. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show a tribute to the textiles and embroideries of India and also a contributory effort to help Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Earlier, we spotted this ROFL "Daughters be the best" post on Instagram. "Sauce," Abhishek Bachchan had commented.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta recently launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

