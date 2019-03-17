'You Owe Me An Ice Cream': Shweta Reminds Abhishek Bachchan On Her Birthday

How cute are these two little Bachchans? (courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan had the best birthday wish for his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who celebrates her 45th birthday on Sunday! Looks like Abhishek made a trip to Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram to dig out a priceless throwback photo for the birthday wish and wrote: "Happy birthday to the big sis! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you." In the photo, which has once previously been shared by Big B on his Instagram, the two little Bachchan siblings can be seen enjoying ice-cream treats. In the comments section, Shweta reminded Abhishek that he still owes her a treat: "Love you baby brother. Your hand-mouth coordination is still suspect. You owe me an ice cream on the beach."

Meanwhile, birthday wishes poured in for Shweta Bachchan Nanda in the comments section. Deepika Padukone wrote: "Oh my god, it's my most favourite person's happy birthday!" while Katrina Kaif added: "Happy birthday, Shweta. You are the best."

We spotted this old photo on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram when he dedicated an emotional note to Abhishek and Shweta last year: "When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film Manmarziyaan , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. Shweta recently launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

Happy birthday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda!

