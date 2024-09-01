Suhana Khan's Insta Reel Gets An Adorable Reaction From Shweta Bachchan

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Suhana Khan's Instagram handle. The actress has posted a video, and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan, left an adorable comment on it. Suhana shared a throwback video from Diwali 2023, in which she wore a beautiful golden saree designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. “Still not over this saree,” she wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, Shweta Bachchan called Suhana a “beauty” and dropped a heart-eyed face emoji. In addition to Shweta, many celebrities showered love on Suhana's video. Karan Johar wrote, “Gorgeous my darling.” American rapper Raja Kumari said, “Neither are we.” British fashion designer Tan France commented, “Gorgeous.” Many others followed suit.

In July, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda jetted off to London. The rumoured couple was seen partying at a nightclub at the holiday destination. Several photos and videos of them circulated on social media. In one video, Suhana and Agastya are dancing together. Suhana looked stunning in a white top and blue jeans, while Agastya was dressed in a black shirt and pants. Check out the clip dropped by a fan page below:

So apparently Khans fam is still in London. Suhana from last night #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/eyDcEBPdQ1 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) June 27, 2024

The dating rumours regarding Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson began circulating when they filmed their debut movie, The Archies. In the film, Suhana plays Veronica Lodge, while Agastya is seen as Archie Andrews. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film premiered on Netflix in December last year. The project also features Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. Set in 1960s India, the movie narrates the story of Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship and the threat of development looming over their beloved park.

Agastya Nanda will next be seen in Ikkis, while Suhana Khan will reportedly appear in King alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan.