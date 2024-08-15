Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora Become "Melbourne Street Posers". Courtesy Mini Mathur

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Kill star Lakshya are currently in Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. On the sidelines of the event, the stars explored the Melbourne streets and became "posers". Mini Mathur shared the images on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Mini Mathur can be seen posing against the street-graphitti. In the second click, Kabir Khan can be seen clicking Karan, Malaika and Mini. The stars were joined by Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the other clicks. Sharing the images, Mini Mathur wrote, "Melbourne Street posers." In the comments section, Karan Johar wrote, "Best." Amrita Arora dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

The event was inaugurated with an official press conference with Shoojit Sircar, Rima Das, Adarsh Gourav, Lakshya and Sona Mohapatra in attendance on August 15. The festival was officially kicked off with keynote words by Caroline Pitcher from VicScreen as well as festival director and founder Mitu Bhowmik Lange. Karan Johar said at the event, "I'm extremely excited about watching the opening night film. What sets IFFM part from other festivals is its true standing for diversity. It's one of those festivals that truly champions inclusivity in every regard."

Kartik, who is attending the festival for the second time, added, "Really looking forward to the festival this year. And also excited to see the films that are part of the festival this year."

The festival will continue from August 15 to August 25 in Melbourne. The festival will celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema with screenings across various Indian languages, as well as cultural programs spotlighting the rich heritage shared by the two countries.

Ahead of the festival, actress Rani Mukerji launched a stamp in honour of late filmmaker Yash Chopra at Australian Parliament House. His stamp was launched in memory honouring his iconic cinematic legacy and his contributions to Indian cinema.