Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024: Rani Mukerji Launches Stamp In Honour Of Yash Chopra At Australian Parliament House

Rani Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the ace filmmaker Late Yash Chopra at the Australian Parliament House ahead of the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. Rani Mukerji shared her joy and excitement and said she's truly honoured to be a part of such momentous occasion. "This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF's rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema," said Rani. The actress said, "I'm proud to see the festival grow from strength to strength year on year and act as a bridge connecting the best creative minds of India and Australia."

The event was in tandem with the keynote speeches delivered by Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the Parliament in Canberra.

Yash Chopra was also the first patron of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The event took place on August 13 ahead of the 15th annual festival, which is slated to commence from August 15.

The event of the unveiling of the stamp was attended by dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers. Karan Johar, who delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Australian Parliament, was also in attendance at this event.

"This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the Late Yash ji's stamp. His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come," said Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange.