Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty And Others At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and others at Yash and Roohi's birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a birthday party on Saturday night as his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar turned a year older. From Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty to Shweta Bachchan, it was a full house at the star-studded birthday bash. Actress Rani Mukerji, a close friend of Karan Johar, was spotted at the party in her casual best. Besides Rani, actress Shilpa Shetty attended the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan aslo marked her presence at the birthday bash in a coat and pants.

See how the stars dressed up for the party last night:

Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi and kids Mehr and Guriq attended Roohi and Yash's birthday party while Genelia and Riteish were accompanied by their sons Riaan and Rahyl. Tahira Kashypa also showed up at the party with her daughter Varushka.

See some pictures from last night:

Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh were also spotted at the party. The actress, also a close friend of Karan Johar, however had to give the party a miss.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat, where his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani won 4 awards, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actress for Shabana Azmi, Best Dialogues for Ishita Moitra and Best Choreography for What Jhumka? to Ganesh Acharya.