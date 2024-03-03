Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Manisha Rani Wins Trophy And Rs 30 Lakh - 'So Grateful'

Manisha Rani shared this image. (courtesy: manisharani002)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manisha Rani was declared the winner of dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on Saturday night. Besides the prize money of Rs 30 Lakh, Manisha also won a trip to Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi. Manisha Rani, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, participated with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar and took home the trophy after beating actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha. In an elaborate post on Instagram, Manisha dedicated her big win to her fans. She wrote in her caption, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE. Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein..Bihar ke chote gaon se aai ek choti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe!! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura hindustan saath aa gaya...Sukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai sirf yahi khaungi. Aap ki tareef mein kya kahen. Aap hamari jaan ban gaye.(I don't have words to thank you enough. A girl from a small village in Bihar dreamt big and to make that dream come true, the whole of India united. Thanks to everyone who supported me throughout my Jhalak journey and even ensured that I win the trophy.) I am happy...So happy..m going to sleep like a baby today after a hard day's work and it's all because of my FANS = FAMILY. Sooo grateful."

Take a look at her post below:

Earlier, Manisha Rani emerged as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The season was however won by Elvish Yadav.

The other claimants to the trophy included Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. The show was judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi and was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.