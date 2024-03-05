Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: A Look At The Delicious Homemade Feast The Stars Enjoyed

Farah Khan's latest BTS reel is about enjoying food on set (Photo: Instagram/ farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan often gives us glimpses into the foodie indulgence of stars behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As the show's season 11 came to an end recently, Farah took to Instagram to show the "epic" meal on the occasion of the finale. The drool-worthy feast included different delicacies each star brought from their homes. The reel features Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, Gauahar Khan and Huma Qureshi, along with Farah. Wondering which lip-smacking delicacies they savoured? Find out below!

Also Read: Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi Enjoy Lunch On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Sets

In the video, Malaika showcased the vegetarian dishes she has brought: kadhi, aloo gobhi, methi paratha and gajar ka halwa. Arshad Warsi displayed a large casserole with hara keema (green mince), to be relished with a special type of bread. Gauhar had brought a traditional dish known as khichda, which had been prepared by her mother. Huma Qureshi had apparently come only to enjoy the "trending" meal. Farah's contribution to the menu was a mutton biryani and by public demand, roast chicken (which has been featured in one of her BTS reels before). Huma says to the camera that this is the dish she wanted. In the caption, Farah wrote, "Epic Finale needed an EPIC LUNCH!! Will miss our food sessions guyyyssss", followed by three heart emojis.

Watch the complete reel below:

Before this, Farah had shared a video of her lunch on set with Rithvik Dhanjani and Malaika arora. Apart from her famous roast chicken, Farah had brought along an aromatic rice delicacy: yakhni pulao. In the reel she states that it is Malaika's "favourite". Read the full story here.

Also Read: Watch: Farah Khan And Malaika Arora Enjoyed A Special Biryani Made By Arshad Warsi