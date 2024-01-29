Watch: Farah Khan And Malaika Arora Enjoyed A Special Biryani Made By Arshad Warsi

Farah Khan recently savoured a dish cooked by Arshad Warsi (Photo: Instagram/ farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan often shares glimpses of delicious indulgences on Instagram. From her rules for drinking chai abroad to enjoying local delicacies on her travels, she regales us with posts and stories that show her true foodie side. One of her latest Instagram posts shows a drool-worthy feast she enjoyed along with Malaika Arora. In the Instagram reel, Farah showcases a range of mouth-watering delicacies that the duo relished behind the scenes of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. What made the meal special was that one of the dishes was prepared for them by Arshad Warsi.

In the video, Farah explains that the vadi dish and baingan fry (fried eggplant/ aubergine) came from her house. But the highlight of the meal was a yummy-looking Raan Biryani made by Arshad Warsi. He tells them, "You will love it, I'm telling you." Malaika is also seen in the reel, sending air kisses to Arshad for cooking and bringing such a delicacy. Farah takes a plate and starts serving herself the biryani. Malaika asks her, "What are you doing Farah? How about asking somebody else first?" Farah apologises but continues to serve herself as it's "too good". "So this is seniority," concludes Malaika.

Farah goes on to praise the biryani. She says, "I love it. There's anda [egg] and aloo [potato] in it". Arshad Warsi adds that there's meat in it too. In the caption, Farah wrote, "Jhalak ki Daawat! Monday binge! We judge better after a feast". Take a look at the complete reel below:

Earlier, Farah had shared a video of another meal she savoured with Malaika and other stars on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The feast was held in honour of Farah, as part of her pre-birthday celebrations. She revealed that some of the dishes had been specially sent by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Check out the full story here.

